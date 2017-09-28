Saudi Arabia is true friend of Pakistan, says Saudi ambassador

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is deeply engraved on the hearts and minds of Pakistanis.

While addressing the ceremony held at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad to mark the 87th anniversary of founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the speaker said, “The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not an ordinary relationship restricted to the formalities of the respective foreign offices, instead, it is an association deeply etched into the hearts and minds of people. We are bound in irrevocable ties of common faith, culture, history and heritage.”

He said that both countries have maintained a time-tested relationship and have supported each other through thick and thin and

He said the Saudi investments in various projects in Pakistan and the services rendered by more than 2.6 million overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia reflect our common interests.

“This relationship needs to be further strengthened to commensurate with the strong fraternal bonds existing between the two countries. An enhanced access for Pakistani exports to Saudi markets, to address the trade imbalance and accelerated Saudi investments under Vision 2025 in Pakistan would be the steps in the right direction,” he added.

The Saudi ambassador, Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the guests for observing the National Day of Saudi Arabia with an unparalleled compassion.

He said Pakistan has a special place in the foreign policy of the Kingdom and Saudi royal family has always treated Pakistan like its second home. He said the decades-long relations between the two countries reflected the historic, religious and cultural depth which would further deepen with the time.

The ambassador said that King Salman bin Abdel Aziz has always kept the interest and welfare of Pakistan at priority.

A cake was also cut to mark the national day celebrations as the hall echoed with the Saudi songs during the ceremony. The embassy staff also performed sword dance to mark the cultural and traditional aspect of the Kingdom.

The guests at the ceremony included Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q)chief Shujaat Hussain, former information minister Ali Durrani, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafizur Rehman, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Senator Rehman Malik, Fardoos Ashiq Awan and many others.

A photo exhibition to highlight the history of Pakistan-Saudi relations was also arranged beside other stalls.