RAW-TTP nexus sponsoring terror in Pakistan: FO  

–FO rejects ISIS presence in the country

–Asks int’l community to take notice of India’s surgical strike threats

–Pakistan nuclear programme at par with int’l standards

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakariya on Thursday said that India is sponsoring terror activities in Pakistan under the garb of development in Afghanistan.

Foreign office spokesperson in a weekly briefing said the Indian intelligence agency RAW has developed clandestine connections with terrorist outfits, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), in Afghanistan to foment terror in Pakistan. “We have evidence in this regard that has been shared with the United States, the UN and Afghanistan,” he said.

He also referred to the recent Hindustan Times opinion piece that alluded to the ties between the TTP and India despite US’s disapproval. The spokesperson pointed out that the TTP is also helping RAW to establish links with other terror outfits in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that the US’s willingness to revive the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) is a good move forward and that Pakistan supports all initiatives, including Quadrilateral Coordination Group and Heart of Asia conference, aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Nafees Zakariya rejected any organised presence of Islamic State (Daesh) in Pakistan. In reply to a question about the recent threatening statement by Indian army chief for carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan, the spokesman urged the international community to take notice of these threats.

Nafees Zakariya said the Indian side has been lying about the issue of surgical strikes in Pakistan for a long time.

He said the prime minister during his address to the United Nations General Assembly reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and integrity.

Giving an update on the situation in the occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said human rights situation in the valley is constantly deteriorating. He said India is using every inhuman measure to suppress the indigenous movement for self-determination in Kashmir. He said the prime minister also submitted a comprehensive dossier on India’s human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to the UN secretary general.

The spokesman said India continues with unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the working boundary targeting civilians, deliberately. This year alone, Indian forces have committed 873 ceasefire violations so far, resulting in the killing over 40 innocent civilians and injuring 148.

To a question about the country’s nuclear programme, he said that Pakistan’s command and control system and nuclear security remains robust and at par with the international standards. He pointed out that there has never been any nuclear incident in Pakistan and the country is fully cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency on nuclear security matters.