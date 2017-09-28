Police kill five suspected militants in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Thursday killed five suspected militants allegedly belonging to Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Sachal area of the metropolis.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar led the raid on the militants’ hide-out which was conducted on a tip-off.

The militants were killed in retaliatory fire, said the SSP.

The deceased had been plotting terrorist activity during Ashura, he added.

The police have recovered heavy explosives, including rocket launchers, from the site of the raid.