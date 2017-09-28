PML-N deliberately maligning army, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said it is now evident that the issue of Dawn leaks was a deliberate attempt by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to target the Pakistan Army at a time when it was fighting the country’s enemies on multiple fronts.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief lashed out at Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and other PML-N leaders, saying “their continuous targeting of our armed forces continues today as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed”.

While referring to a news story about Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif that Dunya News ran, titled ‘Nawaz Sharif staked his political career in stabilising ties with India’, he tweeted that “Sharifs and their cronies are desperate to appease Indo-US lobby and interests as their loot/properties are all stashed away in West”.

While referring to Khawaja Asif’s recent remarks in which he acknowledged that banned groups are operating from within the country, the PTI chief tweeted, “Asif’s comments of ownership of militant gps coming from a Foreign Min undermining Pak security. With such a FM, who needs enemies?”

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while addressing the Asia Society forum on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, had said Pakistan refuses to take the blame for the Haqqani Network and other militant outfits, reminding the US that these “terrorists” were considered as “darlings” by the White House some decades ago.