Pakistan stands with US, international community against war on terror: Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is committed to eliminating terrorism jointly with the international community.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington held in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that Pakistan Army has launched an indiscriminate and effective operation to deal with terrorism and crush anti-state elements. The ambassador also said that Pakistan has multifaceted ties with the US stretching over the past seven decades. He said that Pakistan has reiterated its strong commitment towards the establishment of longstanding peace in Afghanistan.

The envoy further said that Pakistan is a major contributor and partner of the UN peacekeeping forces and that the country has been appreciated in the backdrop of its proactive role in establishing peace in the world.

A large number of US civil and military officials and diplomats also attended the ceremony.

Pakistan’s increased efforts against terrorism came after the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s strategy for the region in August, harshly criticising Pakistan for providing a safe haven to “agents of chaos”.

On August 24, in a meeting of the National Security Committee, the government strongly rejected certain allegations leveled against the country.

A statement released also said that Pakistan has an interest in Afghanistan’s peace and stability and the country has dealt with the Afghan refugee problem after the withdrawal of Russia.