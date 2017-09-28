Pakistan offers attractive investment, liberal foreign exchange regime: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan offers attractive investment and liberal foreign exchange regime that guarantees equal treatment to foreign and domestic investors and one window operation.

In a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malikiy who called on him here at the PM Office, the prime minister said that Pakistan would welcome Saudi investment under Vision 2030, especially in the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

The prime minister congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment to the post.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy very close relations that were marked by close brotherly relations and commonalities of views on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level.

The prime minister further said that the people of Pakistan deeply value our strong bonds with the Saudi brethren.

Prime Minister Abbasi conveyed his good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malikiy congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He underscored the potential for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries and assured his full support in this regard.