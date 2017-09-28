Nawaz is victim of fake cases: minister

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Wednesday claimed that fake cases were being pleaded in accountability courts against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that many false cases were registered against Nawaz Sharif during the regime of former President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharaf.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had cooperated with Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) despite having reservations about the investigation process. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama but not corruption charges, he said.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had decided to face the cases after the consultations of his party leaders and he appeared before the accountability court.

He said the former prime minister was the most popular leader of the country and he still is the PML-N head.

Mushahidullah said the PML-N government had launched many development projects across the country without any discrimination and Nawaz Sharif had moved the country on the path of development.

Replying to a question, he said investigations should be carried out against responsible of WhatsApp call and the leaked picture of Hussain Nawaz. Earlier, during the JIT investigation, a picture of Hussain Nawaz was leaked which had created uproar in media regarding the treatment of Hussain Nawaz by the JIT.