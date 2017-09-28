Local PTI leader killed in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Shaukat Khokhar was killed while two others, including his brother and a servant, were wounded after unidentified persons opened fire on them in Kahna police limits late on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, Shaukat’s family placed the deceased’s body at Shaukat Khanum Chowk and protested in demand for justice. They urged the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the incident and order the arrest of the assailants.

As per police reports, the victim was overseeing construction work at his Dera (outhouse) in Kahna when the suspects shot him dead.

As per the police authorities, Shaukat and Ghulam Mustafa Group had been engaged in a prolonged rivalry. In 2007, Ghulam Mustafa Group had murdered a member of Malik Shaukat Group. In retaliation, the latter had killed the nephew of Mustafa.