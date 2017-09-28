Leading Saudi activist vows to return and drive

SYDNEY: A Sydney-based Saudi rights activist who led a campaign for women to drive in the conservative kingdom Thursday vowed to return and become one of the first to legally get behind the wheel.

Manal al-Sharif was imprisoned for nine days after posting a video of herself on YouTube and Facebook driving her car around the eastern city of Khobar in 2011 at the height of the “Women2Drive” protest movement.

She said King Salman’s historic decree this week allowing women to drive from next June brought her to tears.

“I can’t describe the joy I am feeling. This is a truly historic day,” she told The Australian newspaper.

“I’m being honest. I just cried. There had been rumours but you never dare believe them.”

Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world to ban women driving, and it was seen globally as a symbol of repression in the Gulf kingdom.

The king’s decree is part of an ambitious reform push that runs the risk of a backlash from religious hardliners.

“I’m going back, I’m going to drive — legally!” said al-Sharif, who came to Australia after she was released from jail for the crime of “driving while female”.

“My car is still there, the one I drove. I refused to give it up. My family kept it for me. But I will drive legally this time.”