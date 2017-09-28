Imran to be disqualified for evasion of taxes: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be disqualified for evading taxes, non-declaration of assets and money laundering.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad Imran Khan case hearing, he said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan heard the case of Imran Khan and gave him numerous opportunities but he could not satisfy the court about his assets.

He said for years, Imran Khan did not declare his flat in London to tax authorities and only declared it through a money whitening scheme, however, no he wants to evade justice.

The minister said in the Panama Papers case, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not receiving a salary from his son and undue haste was shown in the case.

He said it was unfortunate that an attempt was made to remove Nawaz Sharif from the politics.

He said now Imran Khan was telling the court that Jemima Khan gave him millions of dollars and all this amount was unaccounted for.

“Imran Khan will be exposed before the public for his lies,” he added.

The minister said Ishaq Dar was indicted in just 48 hours but leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were not indicted in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases even after the lapse of six months.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was facing cases in courts and those who were conspiring against the party would be exposed.

The ultimate court is the court of the people which would give its verdict in the coming elections, he asserted.

He said that intelligence agencies were national institutions and Imran Khan did wrong by talking about the activities the head of an intelligence agency.

To a question, he said on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif, he was coordinating with the departments to ensure freedom of the press, adding he will facilitate media for coverage of hearings in the accountability court.