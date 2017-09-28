HEC bars Preston University from taking new admissions

ISLAMABAD: Preston University and its campuses, including Kohat Campus, Islamabad Campus, Peshawar Campus, Lahore Campus, Karachi Campus (CCMIT Malir), Karachi Campus (North Nazimabad) and Karachi Campus (Main), have been barred by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from taking new admissions as it has failed to meet the quality criteria set by the Commission, Pakistan Today has learnt.

The regulatory authority for educational institutions has disapproved the varsity due to academic irregularities, mismanagement and its failure to abide by mandatory standards as set by the authority.

The HEC has instructed further that the university will not be allowed to admit new students until and unless it abides by the policies set by the regulatory authority.

According to details, the university has been asked for hostels/dorms at its main campus as per the HEC guidelines. It has also been advised to appoint the registrar, controller examination and treasurer on a permanent basis. To improve its quality enhancement cell, it is instructed to appoint a regular director.

If the university fails to comply with these instructions, action against the institutions will be initiated as per rule.

Previously, the HEC had ordered Preston to close admissions in its two programmes, which included Bachelor of Science (BS) and Masters of Sciences (MS). The department of quality insurance disapproved the quality criteria set by Preston University for these programmes, and HEC finally directed Preston to close admissions in these programmes.

The students, seeking anonymity, commented on recent developments and complained that the university lacks the facility of indoor games, gym, research centres and classrooms.

On the other hand, some students also praised the university’s financial aid programme and said that the university has contributed in securing the future of many students belonging to poor families.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology Department Director Riaz told Pakistan Today that he believes HEC’s decisions are rational but doors of educational institutions should not be closed for the students, especially those belonging to less privileged families.

“We are providing PhD-holders and gold medalist staff to even bachelors’ students,” he added.

While talking to Pakistan Today, HEC Director General (DG) Media Ayesha Ikram said that the HEC regularly issues parent and student alerts in national and regional newspapers as well as through social media warning the public to check the list of recognised institutions as well as accredited programmes from the HEC website.

The students are continuously warned that HEC will not attest degrees or certificates obtained from such universities or institutions, she further added.