Don’t want to be NA Opp leader, says Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday stated that a decision is yet to be taken for the appointment of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Talking to a private TV channel, Rasheed said that he had told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he did not wish to become the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Rasheed also hoped that the matter with the opposition leader Khursheed Shah is resolved amicably.

The PTI recently held meetings with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders to discuss the possibility of mustering the support of opposition parties to replace Pakistan Peoples Party’s Khursheed Shah with a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly before a caretaker government is sworn in ahead of the General Elections 2018.