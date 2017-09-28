Corrupt Nawaz, Dar making Pak insolvent, tweets Khan

ISLAMABAD

While showing displeasure at the current government’s economic policies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that the country was being made ‘insolvent’ with Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar in control of affairs.

Khan took on Twitter to chide the finance minister and former prime minister. He remarked that the World Bank told of Pakistan’s per annum losses to amount to Rs 3.2 trillion. He also noticed that this loss was more than the tax-generated revenue of the country.

World Bank says Rs 3.2 trillion loss yearly to Pak. Such levels of Corruption more than tax-generated revenue. https://t.co/2NEQ8gQ3vX — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017



He had earlier claimed that the PML-N government has shredded the economy of the country in a way that even its enemies could not have.

The PTI chief said that if the country is rid of corruption and cronyism, “two hallmarks of Sharif rule”, the country would be able to develop its potential and become solvent.

It is evident if we rid ourselves of corruption & cronyism – 2 hallmarks of Sharif rule – Pak will be solvent & develop its potential. https://t.co/7D1qBJ26Wd — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017



In a press conference held earlier in September, Imran had termed Ishaq Dar as the “economic hitman” of Pakistan.

Imran had also said it was shocking how former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left the incumbent prime minister with a bankrupt economy.

He had also claimed that Pakistan was never so heavily in debt as it is today and said the economy of the country has never been this week.

Imran had further claimed that the incumbent government had racked up $30 billion in the deficit between exports and imports in the country and there has been a lack of foreign direct investment despite the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).