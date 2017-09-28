Nawaz expected to leave for London today following Kulsoom’s readmission to hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Thursday following reports stating readmission of Begum Nawaz to the hospital. Begum Nawaz is currently recovering after undergoing repeated surgeries for throat cancer.

The medical condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz worsened on Tuesday following which she was admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital in London.

Daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in a Twitter message sent out Wednesday informed that her ailing mother, Kulsoom Nawaz had been readmitted to the hospital. She added that doctors are trying to stabilise her condition. She also requested the nation for prayers for ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

Ami was taken & admitted to the hospital again late last night. Drs are trying to stabilise her condition. Request for prayers. Allahu Shafi — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 27, 2017

As per reports, she was accompanied by daughter Maryam and sons Hussain and Hasan to the hospital.

Nawaz returned to the country on Monday after spending over three weeks in London to spend time with his ailing wife.