The World reacts: Saudi ban on women drivers lifted

On orders of King Salman, the government of Saudi Arabia has finally given permission to authorities to issue driving licences for women. This indicates the end of a long standing debate and point of criticism that has been raised far and wide against the Saudis and their track record with women and human rights.
The entire world including international newspapers, activists and Saudi women themselves expressed their joy at the step forward, while simultaneously admitting much more had to be done yet.
International Newspapers:
Sources: Arab News website
Sources: The New Yorker website
Sources: Bloomberg News website
Social media:
Congratulations to all women in Saudi Arabia! The ban on driving will be lifted next year & all women will have the right to drive #Progress pic.twitter.com/Zsc7gbMR8n
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 27, 2017
Exciting news for Saudi women… a long, long time coming. I covered their first driving protest back in 1990! https://t.co/Vg1T2rvbvJ
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) September 26, 2017
It was tenacity of #Saudi women – 1990 driving protestors were fired, called whores in media, banned from travel 2yrs – that shamed regime.
— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 26, 2017
Tread carefully in your commentary on women driving in Saudi Arabia. We don’t need to hear your Islamophobia.
— U bum (@BroderickGreer) September 26, 2017
Ladies, @Rihanna sends her love. 💚 #الملك_ينتصر_لقياده_المراه pic.twitter.com/eANnkNhrqS
— About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) September 26, 2017
Saudi Women themselves:
They see me rollin… they hatin… 😎 #الملك_ينتصر_لقيادة_المرأة pic.twitter.com/73uT4peYM6
— داليا (@DaliaBinmahfooz) September 26, 2017
#الملك_ينتصر_لقياده_المراه
Soon pic.twitter.com/wgKJwJRhxG
— Eris. (@Sarahcasm_1) September 26, 2017
#الملك_ينتصر_لقياده_المراه
Mood: pic.twitter.com/RkE6NtYSF4
— Alaa🐯. (@ALAA__ADEL) September 26, 2017
Dreams come true 😹 #الملك_ينتصر_لقياده_المراه pic.twitter.com/fG2qnmGHxQ
— Nothing. (@iwxui1) September 26, 2017
you most likely considered them. For any individual strange, allow us introduce you to the car jump starter, likewise sometimes called auto battery jump box.