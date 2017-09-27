The World reacts: Saudi ban on women drivers lifted

On orders of King Salman, the government of Saudi Arabia has finally given permission to authorities to issue driving licences for women. This indicates the end of a long standing debate and point of criticism that has been raised far and wide against the Saudis and their track record with women and human rights.

The entire world including international newspapers, activists and Saudi women themselves expressed their joy at the step forward, while simultaneously admitting much more had to be done yet.

International Newspapers:

Sources: Arab News website

Sources: The New Yorker website

Sources: Bloomberg News website

Social media:

Congratulations to all women in Saudi Arabia! The ban on driving will be lifted next year & all women will have the right to drive #Progress pic.twitter.com/Zsc7gbMR8n — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 27, 2017

Exciting news for Saudi women… a long, long time coming. I covered their first driving protest back in 1990! https://t.co/Vg1T2rvbvJ — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) September 26, 2017

It was tenacity of #Saudi women – 1990 driving protestors were fired, called whores in media, banned from travel 2yrs – that shamed regime. — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 26, 2017

Tread carefully in your commentary on women driving in Saudi Arabia. We don’t need to hear your Islamophobia. — U bum (@BroderickGreer) September 26, 2017

Saudi Women themselves: