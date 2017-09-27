Stability of parliament under threat by PTI, MQM-P: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for their plans to remove the National Assembly’s opposition leader.

He said such moves will pose a danger to the stability of the parliament and is not a good omen for the supremacy of the lower house of parliament.

The PPP chairman commended Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah for his role in holding the supremacy of parliament, saying that Shah has played an important role in defending the parliament from attacks.

Bilawal alleged that though the PTI and MQM-P are part of parliament, they have been damaging the house by their actions. “PTI and MQM are being run via remote control,” said Bilawal.

Referring to the powers vested in the opposition leader in regards to the caretaker government and appointment of the NAB chairman, Bilawal said no one can take these powers away from the leader of the opposition.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the PTI, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Firdous Shamim among others, met the leaders of the MQM-P.

The leaders of the two parties mulled over the possibility of replacing the PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah as the leader of the opposition, before the caretaker government steps in ahead of 2018 elections.