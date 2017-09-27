Quite befitting responses

It is quite commendable to note that Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has quite successfully and forcefully picked up the threat from where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had left after addressing world body’s General Assembly session and meeting number of leaders on the sides in New York few days back. She is giving quite befitting and hard hitting responses to the hostile speeches of the ministers and representatives of India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Only the other day, Dr Maleeha Lodhi in her strong worded rebuttal to the outburst of Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said that India is the mother of terrorism in South Asia, a fascist state and that the posture of New Delhi is that of a predator.

India is undoubtedly a big country, and a big democracy. It is also the biggest violator of human rights in occupied Kashmir, and is bigger still in its history of backing out from commitments not only verbal but even written agreements like the Liaquat-Nehru pack and its present ruling leaders have blood of large number of Muslims of Gujarat and have publicly admitted New Delhi’s dirtiest role in dismemberment of Pakistan through its security forces in the garb of Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan. India is a big country and has a very long and big list of trying undermining sovereignty and independence of Pakistan and other smaller countries of the region out of its mad lust for attaining regional harmony. It is a billion dollars question as to why the international community somehow does not see the very big, bad side of this big democracy.

M ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore