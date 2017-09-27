PAF AVM flies China’s new fighter jet

BEIJING: A Pakistani air force official has been given a flight on one of China’s new fighter jets, reported Chinese media.

Haseeb Piracha, who heads Pakistan’s Southern Air Force Command, flew one of China’s third generation fighters, the J-11BS, for an hour.

The air vice-marshal (AVM) was accompanied by Xin Xin, a vice-chief of staff of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force. This marks the first time that a Pakistani top military official has flown China’s new fighter jet.

The Chinese warplane performed acrobatic maneuvers during the flight, drawing praise for Haseeb.

Haseeb is in China for the “Shaheen VI” joint military training exercises in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which involves the air forces of China and Pakistan.

The exercises include Chinese J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces, including surface-to-air missile and radar troops.

Pakistan’s involvement includes the country’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft.