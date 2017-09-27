Outgoing Chinese envoy pays farewell call on PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong paid a farewell call on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here on Wednesday and discussed matters of bilateral interests with him.

The outgoing ambassador visited Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala and the meeting was also attended by PTI chief’s advisor Dr Shehzad Waseem. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan termed the Pak-China friendship as a blessing for the entire region.

He said that after its completion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open new avenues of progress and development not only in the two countries but in the entire region. He added that his party was desirous of early completion of the CPEC so that the people of both the countries could enjoy the fruits of the mega project.

He also lauded the Chinese government for its efforts to alleviate poverty and said that the PTI also wanted to follow the policies of the Chinese government for eliminating the problems faced by the country and uplifting living standards of common man. The outgoing envoy thanked Imran Khan for extending a warm welcome to him.