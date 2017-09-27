No better approach towards peace than providing education to youth: Gen Bajwa

COAS inaugurates Nahakki tunnel in Mohmand Agency

SWAT/GHALANAI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated the Army Public School and College (APS&C) at Kanju Garrison, Swat Cantt.

Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that the APS&C would serve a state-of-the-art infrastructure with present capacity of 3,600 students, computer and science labs, auditorium and sports stadium, and it is a gift from Pakistan Army for resilient people of Swat, in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism.

Army Chief General Bajwa, while interacting with students, faculty, local elders and the administration, said, “There is no better approach towards enduring peace and stability than providing quality education to our youth.”

The local elders on the occasion thanked the COAS for establishment of Swat Cantt and APS&C for them.

The Commander Peshawar Corps and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand were also present on the occasion.

Later, General Bajwa inaugurated Ghalanai-Mohmand Gat road and Nahakki tunnel, Mohmand Agency, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the first phase of the project, 14 kilometres of the 41-km road has been completed, while work on remaining portion is in progress.

The completed project besides facilitating locals/interagency travellers, trade also is a potential trade route with Afghanistan through Nawa pass.

The project is being undertaken by Frontier Works Organisation.

COAS appreciated professional undertaking and quality of work done by the FWO.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS thanked local tribesmen for their great support to Pakistan Army in getting rid of terrorists. He said the development projects are the actual prong towards achieving enduring peace and stability.

Tribal elders thanked COAS for the provision of security and ongoing development projects.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zaffar Jhagra, Commander Peshawar Corps, and director general FWO were also present at the occasion.