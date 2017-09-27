Nawaz, Shehbaz hold parlays in Model Town

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif have held a meeting on Wednesday at latter’s Model Town residence in Lahore.

The two have discussed the current political situation in the country, NAB references against the Sharif family and the party affairs. Both Sharifs reportedly discussed how to handle their cases in the court, with Shehbaz advising his elder brother to adopt a less confrontational approach with the judiciary and the establishment.

Their meeting’s agenda also included the election of the next party president. Earlier, it was reported that Shehbaz might be the new party chief but due to Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, Nawaz can also become the party president again even though he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier issued a notification to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over its failure to elect the party president within given time frame.

Nawaz Sharif had come back from London to Islamabad on Monday to appear before the court in multiple NAB references filed against him on the direction of the Supreme Court.

He addressed a presser in Islamabad following his hearing, saying that “Nawaz Sharif is not the one to flee judicial proceedings”.

Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28 for possessing a foreign work permit which made him liable to receive a salary from a private company in UAE.