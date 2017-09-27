Nawaz might return to London to attend Kulsoom

ISLAMABAD: Son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, while speaking to a private news channel, said that the Nawaz Sharif might return to London as the condition of his mother has worsened because of which she has been readmitted in the hospital.

After appealing to the country to pray for her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz, Hussain said that the circumstances necessitate Nawaz Sharif return to London.

In a post on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz also requested for prayers and said that the doctors are trying to stabilise Kulsoom’s condition.

Meanwhile, the former premier received extension on his UK visa after visiting the British consulate in Lahore.