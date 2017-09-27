Mashaal Khan’s father says federal, KP govts have abandoned case

PESHAWAR: Iqbal Khan, the father of slain student Mashaal Khan, has alleged that both federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have failed to extend him promised help in the trial of his murdered son.

“Soon after the tragic lynching incident, which claimed my son’s life, both the federal and provincial governments assured me that exemplary punishment will be awarded to the accused,” Iqbal Khan said while talking to reporters outside the Haripur Central Jail on Wednesday.

Iqbal Khan along with his lawyers attended proceeding of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) where Judge Fazal Subhan Khan recorded statements of seven more eyewitnesses.

The prosecution has already submitted a list of 25 witnesses linked to the Mashaal Khan lynching case before the Abbottabad ATC court. Earlier, the court recorded statements of seven accused and adjourned further proceedings till Thursday.

Mardan police have so far registered cases against 61 accused out of which 57 have been arrested and locked up in Haripur Central Jail.

According to Iqbal Khan, four accused are still at large and the police are making little effort for their arrest since the accused belong to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and opposition Awami National Party.

In response to a query, Iqbal Khan said that even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to provide him and his family members the required security. He added that the Peshawar High Court has already issued directives to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure the security of the family.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan denied reports regarding efforts for reconciliation through the traditional Pakhtun jirga saying, “There is no place for any sort of compromise or reconciliation in this matter.”

He further said that he wants to pursue Mashal Khan’s lynching case in the court of law to ensure that the youth of the entire country remains safe from such horrific incidents in the future.

The Abbottabad ATC judge has already reserved judgement in the plea petition requesting the release of 31 accused on bail.