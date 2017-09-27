Indian troops kill one, injure six in cross-LoC shelling

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) yet again on Wednesday, killing a civilian and injuring six others in heavy shelling on villages in Nakyal sector in the southern Kotli district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

An official said the Indian shelling began at 7:15am and continued all day long, forcing the residents to stay indoors.

A shell landed in the courtyard of a house in Balakot village, killing Malik Mohammad Razaq, 25, instantly. His sister was injured after a shrapnel hit her in the face. A 45-year-old woman from the same village was also injured.

The official said that a woman of Oli Panjini village, a teenage boy from the Datot Patochi village, a woman from the Pir Klanjar village, and a resident of Mithrani village were also injured in the cross-border shelling. All the injured are being treated at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Nakyal.

The heavily militarised LoC that splits the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir between Pakistan and India has been extremely tense for quite some time, and as a result civilian casualties occur frequently.

On September 23, a 22-year-old girl was killed, her younger sister and two other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in the same sector due to Indian shelling.

Prior to that, six civilians were killed and around 26 others injured in Harpal and Charwa sectors along the Working Boundary on September 21.