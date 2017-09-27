Groundbreaking of 3rd Force Protection Battalion’s building held at Gwadar

KARACHI: Groundbreaking ceremony of the new building for 3rd Force Protection Battalion of Pakistan Navy (PN) was held at Gwadar on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief said that the importance of the security of entire coast in general, and Gwadar port in particular, had been increased manifold due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He reaffirmed the commitment of PN to provide infallible security to the vital PN assets and installations along the western coast and as well as maritime components of CPEC.

During his visit to the installations of Pakistan Navy at Coastal belt of Balochistan, the Admiral held meetings with the officers and sailors of PN deployed at Gwadar and Ormara and applauded their high morale and dedication in defence of maritime frontiers of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by notables of local community, a large number of Naval personnel and representatives from sister services.