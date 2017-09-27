IK contempt case: ECP adjourns hearing until Oct 12

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday, adjourned the hearing into the contempt of court case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan until October 12.

A four-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Shahid Gondal represented Imran Khan. When inquired by the CEC regarding the Islamabad High Court’s case on the same issue, Gondal responded by saying that the hearing had been adjourned until October 11.

Responding to this, the CEC said that a copy of the court order had not yet been received regarding the issue.

Subsequently, the ECP adjourned the hearing until October 12 with the CEC observing that the case will be concluded if the IHC does not issue any orders pertaining to the case on October 11.

During the previous hearing on Monday, a five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan, heard the contempt case against the PTI chairman.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Dr Babar Awan submitted that the PTI chief’s previous counsel Saqlain Haider had apologised on his client’s behalf over the ‘contemptuous’ remarks.

Awan pleaded the ECP to now dismiss contempt proceedings against his client. However, petitioner Akbar S Babar’s counsel objected, saying Imran Khan had not apologised to the court.

The ECP said it will announce its decision in the case on September 27 after reviewing the PTI chairman’s reply.

At the last hearing on September 14, the ECP had issued bailable warrants against Imran Khan to ensure his presence in the case.

However, the PTI approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the issuance of warrants. The IHC suspended the bailable arrest warrants for Khan on September 20, and directed the PTI chief to reply to the ECP’s show-cause notice.

Awan assured the court that the PTI chairman would reply to the ECP’s show-cause notice with regards to contempt proceedings against him. The IHC then adjourned the hearing until September 26.

The ECP had ordered Imran Khan to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000 until September 25 and nominate two persons who would ensure payment of the amount and be held responsible otherwise.

Imran Khan was also ordered to appear on that day in the commission in person.

Earlier, on September 14, during the hearing of contempt proceedings, Awan had argued before the ECP that proceedings against his client should be postponed until the matter is decided by the high court.The ECP had summoned Imran in person on that as well but he failed to do so.

The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Khan on January 24 over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission.

Akbar Babar, the petitioner who had filed the foreign funding case against the PTI leadership, had informed the ECP that the PTI chief had accused it of being biased in the foreign funding case following which his counsel tendered an apology with the commission.