Accountability court indicts Dar in corruption case, will resume hearing on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability court on Wednesday indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in connection with corruption references that were filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, Dar denied all charges against him relating to the accumulation of assets and funds beyond known sources of income. In addition, he also submitted security bonds worth five million rupees as per the directions of the court. Dar further vowed that he will prove his innocence before the court.

Moreover, during Wednesday’s hearing, the NAB also submitted a list of 28 witnesses, who will appear in the court during the next hearing of the case scheduled on October 4.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Dar pleaded before the court to be granted exemption from appearance in the case. However, NAB opposed to Dar’s plea and the court did not issue any order on the case.

Dar reached the accountability Court-I amidst tight security, where the hearing has begun. Security officials escorted Dar to the court complex from the rear gate owing to a large number of people present around the court premises. The media has been disallowed from entering the premises. However, a number of lawyers were witnessed climbing over the gate in an attempt to enter the complex.

An accountability court on Monday set September 27 as the date to indict Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in connection with the investigations against him for the accumulation of assets and funds beyond known sources of income.

The court, while supplying copies of the reference and other material consisting of 23 volumes to Dar, said it intended to conduct a day-to-day hearing in the reference to conclude the trial within the stipulated time.

In compliance with the earlier issued bailable arrest warrants, Dar’s counsel submitted bonds worth Rs1 million. Further, the court ordered the federal minister to submit Rs5 million to ensure his presence in the trial.

During the previous court hearing on September 20, the federal minister didn’t appear before the court following which his bailable arrest warrant was issued.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also raided his house and frozen his assets.

The Supreme Court had directed NAB to prepare a reference against Dar for possessing assets more than he had declared in the light of the Panama Case verdict announced by the apex court on July 28.