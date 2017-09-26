SC resumes hearing of IK’s disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court today on Tuesday has resumed the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification case. The petition seeks disqualification of Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen for the non-disclosure of assets, ownership of offshore companies and for PTI being a foreign-funded party. The petition had been filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi.

The petition is being heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and including Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

On September 23, Abbasi presented to the SC, a record of tax returns that Imran Khan had provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan in his nomination papers for the 2003-2006 period.

The submitted records included financial details of the sale Imran’s London apartment in 2004. The documents, however, had no mention of the loan that Imran claimed to have acquired from his former wife Jemima Khan for the purchase of Bani Gala property.

In the previous hearing on September 12, the chief justice had reminded Bukhari that the financial details pertaining to Imran Khan’s Bani Gala are yet to be presented before the court. The chief justice questioned Bukhari regarding the missing details of funds sent by Jemima to buy the Bani Gala property. He further made it clear that the reply could not satisfy the court regarding how the property was purchased in Jemima’s name.

Justice Bandial observed that a discrepancy exists between documents submitted by the PTI chairman earlier and now.

Moreover, the chief justice had observed during the course of hearing that the PTI chairman had submitted copies of documents that are unverified.

Bukhari had assured the bench that best efforts will be made to present before the court, the missing details regarding the Bani Gala property.