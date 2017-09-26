PTI to consult MQM-P leadership over possibility of new opposition leader

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is due to hold a meeting with Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad.

The PTI leaders will meet MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar and members of the Rabbita Committee.

The meeting will discuss the possibility of mustering the support of opposition parties to replace Pakistan Peoples Party’s Khursheed Shah with a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly before a caretaker government is sworn in ahead of the General Elections 2018.

PTI has been actively seeking the replacement of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly with its own leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

PTI officials believe, by mulling support of all the opposition parties against the PPP, a new opposition leader can be appointed in the Lower House of Parliament.

The caretaker government is to be set up through mutual consultations between the opposition and the ruling government.

Shah, retaliating to PTI’s efforts, had said Monday that PTI has no agenda but to damage the system adding that the party has disgraced itself by approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to challenge his position as opposition leader in the National Assembly.