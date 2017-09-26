Nawaz to be indicted on Oct 2, bailable arrest warrants of Sharif’s children, son-in-law issued

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court here Tuesday. Nawaz was allowed to exit the court after making a brief appearance so that legal proceedings against him could be initiated. The accountability court on Tuesday, also announced that Nawaz Sharif will be indicted on October 2. In addition, the court has also ordered the issuance of bailable warrants of Nawaz’s children, Hasan, Hussain, and Maryam as well as his son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar to ensure their appearance at the next court hearing scheduled on October 2. Each of the four accused will also have to submitted bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Nawaz and his family members had been summoned to the accountability court on Tuesday in connection with three corruption references that have been filed against Nawaz and his children.

When the hearing commenced, Judge Mohammad Bashir asked Nawaz to record his attendance with the court and thereafter leave.

However, legal proceedings against the accused are underway in connection with the are three corruption references that have been filed against Nawaz and his family.

Strict security arrangements were made in the federal capital ahead of the court hearing on Tuesday, where about 1,500 police officials guarded the route of the ousted prime minister as well as the Elite force personnel guarding the court premises.

The court had summoned Nawaz Sharif in addition to his family members including daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

However, only Nawaz appeared in person at Tuesday’s court hearing, since the other family members remain in the UK where Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London.

Nawaz had returned to Pakistan on Monday after spending over three weeks in London where he had been tending to his ailing wife.

Nawaz is likely to address a press conference later during the day on Tuesday.