Nawaz hits out at judiciary, says court denied him justice

Nawaz to be indicted on Oct 2, bailable arrest warrants of Sharif’s children, son-in-law issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday criticised the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, saying that even during a dictatorial regime, he was allowed to file appeals whereas during the democratic rule, the court has deprived him of his basic rights.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab House, he said that justice has been denied to him as there was not enough evidence to disqualify him from the public office.

Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad Rafique other senior party leaders.

Referring to the Panama case, he said that the case was built upon revenge, politics and lies.

He went on to say that the masses have not accepted the verdict, which was conspicuous during his ‘homecoming’ rally as a huge crowd gathered to support him.

He said that his family and democracy is being targeted and the judicial process in the country has been turned into a circus show for the world to watch.

Criticising rival political parties for claiming that he won’t return to the country, he said that he went to London to attend to his ailing wife, Kulsoom, who is currently undergoing a treatment for lymphoma, adding that he hadn’t even stayed a day longer than required.

The former premier said despite false cases and torture, he never bowed down before a dictator. “We believe in the supremacy of law, and have sacrificed greatly for it,” he said.

He reiterated the proceedings of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, in which a Joint Investigation Team was formed, as well as its July 28 judgment which resulted in the appointment of a monitoring judge.

“Is this called a fair trial,” asked Nawaz. He said the 12 questions he raised in the lawyers’ convention in Lahore have not been answered. “The answers to those questions cannot come either,” he claimed.

Nawaz said not a single penny worth of corruption or misuse of power was proved, adding that as a result the Iqama excuse was used to disqualify him. “They should have told the people that nothing was found in the Panama Papers,” he remarked.

He observed how he could accept the verdict when even the legal community has rejected it.

“I and my children appeared before the JIT which was surreptitiously formed after ‘Whatsapp calls’. Some JIT members were themselves facing enquiries,” he narrated.

Nawaz said he still hopes, despite everything, that there will be justice.

“Let the 200 million people decide the issue of disqualification,” shared the ousted prime minister.

Nawaz said he’s facing cases based on lies, but added that he has decided to contest the cases for “Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, 200 million people of the country, sanctity of vote and all those prime ministers who could not complete their terms”.

The three-time premier said he knows what his real ‘crime’ is, adding that he will, however, continue to stand with his people.

In the end, he thanked the voters of NA-120, Lahore — his home constituency — for ensuring the victory of his wife.

“I will continue to render sacrifices for the country,” concluded Nawaz.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court. Nawaz was allowed to exit the court after making a brief appearance so that legal proceedings against him could be initiated. The accountability court also announced that Nawaz Sharif will be indicted on October 2.

In addition, the court has also ordered the issuance of bailable warrants of Nawaz’s children, Hasan, Hussain, and Maryam as well as his son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar to ensure their appearance at the next court hearing scheduled on October 2. Each of the four accused will also have to submitted bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Nawaz and his family members had been summoned to the accountability court on Tuesday in connection with three corruption references that have been filed against Nawaz and his children.

When the hearing commenced, Judge Mohammad Bashir asked Nawaz to record his attendance with the court and thereafter leave.

However, legal proceedings against the accused are underway in connection with the are three corruption references that have been filed against Nawaz and his family.

Strict security arrangements were made in the federal capital ahead of the court hearing on Tuesday, where about 1,500 police officials guarded the route of the ousted prime minister as well as the Elite force personnel guarding the court premises.

The court had summoned Nawaz Sharif in addition to his family members including daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

However, only Nawaz appeared in person at Tuesday’s court hearing, since the other family members remain in the UK where Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London.

Nawaz had returned to Pakistan on Monday after spending over three weeks in London where he had been tending to his ailing wife.