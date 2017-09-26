IB chief must resign immediately for meeting Nawaz in London, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, criticised the Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) chief Aftab Sultan for meeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, saying that the chief must resign immediately for visiting a disqualified PM at taxpayers’ expense.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that the Bureau chief had no business meeting a disqualified PM at taxpayers’ expense.

IB head must resign immediately. What was he doing visiting a disqualified PM in London over 4 days at taxpayer expense? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017

He went on to say that since the IB head is an official of the State, his duty lies with the State and not with the Sharif family.

IB head is an official of the State paid for by taxpayers. His duty is to the state not to the Sharif family. https://t.co/c0eFLa5ORk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017

Taking an exception to the IB’s alleged role in politics, the PTI chief accused the civilian intelligence service of abetting Nawaz Sharif “by creating grounds for blackmailing his MNAs into falling in line.”

“This is how state institutions are destroyed by a mafia breaking all laws and democratic norms,” he said in a tweet.

The PTI chairman also criticised the official protocol given to the former prime minister in connection with Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the Islamabad Accountability Burea, which is hearing corruption cases against the Sharifs.

The official protocol given to a disgraced, disqualified PM, also accused of tax evasion, forgery, money laundering etc, is shameful. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017

“The official protocol given to a disgraced, disqualified PM, also accused of tax evasion, forgery, money laundering etc, is shameful,” he said.

He also said that this sends the wrong message to the society that the powerful can break laws with impunity. “Clearly this is mafia rule, not the democracy,” he added.

Sends wrong message to society: that the powerful can break laws with impunity. Clearly this is mafia rule not democracy. https://t.co/mwAqevE5er — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2017