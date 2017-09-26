Outgoing Chinese envoy calls on army chief

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong, who is ending his tenure in the country, called on Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa at the Army General Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS bade farewell to the departing ambassador and held discussions over issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for peace and stability in the region and vowed to collaborate in the future to maintain cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries, the press release added.

The army chief thanked the Chinese ambassador for his services and positive contributions to maintain strong ties between the two countries as well as for the sake of an interconnected and interdependent region.