Chinese media chides Sushma over UN tirade against Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese media has slammed India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj for her strong criticism of Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, saying it is “politically imbecilic and unsophisticated” to think that Islamabad exports terrorism.

The editorial in state-run Global Times defending Pakistan, said Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the UN reflected India’s arrogance and “bigotry” towards Pakistan.

The newspaper asked what makes Sushma Swaraj believe that Pakistan exports terrorism and India is an IT superpower?

“There is indeed terrorism in Pakistan. But is supporting terror the country’s national policy? What can Pakistan gain from exporting terrorism? Money or honour? Is India really an IT superpower that produces engineers and doctors when it is hell-bent on believing Pakistan is evil?”

“It is politically imbecilic and unsophisticated for Indian elites to conclude that Pakistan exports terrorism. They should have seen the efforts and sacrifice that Pakistan has made to rid the world of terrorism and refrain from mixing disputes over terrorism with their own historical disputes,” the editorial said.

The newspaper also mentioned that the minister in her speech took a “dig at China for blocking international efforts to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.”

“By trumpeting India’s justice and grandeur while rebuking its neighbour’s foolishness and ugliness, the minister (Swaraj) seems to have moved her and the whole country.”

“But it is a grave disaster when Indians are confident in their rightness and their neighbours’ wrongs while super-proud of India’s capabilities in cultivating engineers and doctors. A country that despises others can hardly seek agreement over conflicts.”

“India’s bigotry toward Pakistan doesn’t match its much-vaunted ambition to be a world power. By inflaming nationalism in the Indian public, Indians become more determined to make India first than even US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’.”

It also added that “It (India) takes for granted that it should be feared by neighbours and wooed by the US and Europe. If smart enough, India should befriend China and respect Pakistan, preventing disputes from spilling over,” the editorial concluded.