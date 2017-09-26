Ahsan Iqbal attends Interpol conference, says peace vital for development

BEIJING: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that no country could develop and prosper without maintaining peace, stability and security.

“There can be no development without maintaining peace, stability and security,” he told media after attending an opening ceremony of a four-day 86th Interpol’s General Assembly held in Beijing.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the Chinese leadership for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

“The efforts of the Chinese leadership to ensure peace and harmony within the country and the region have played an important role in the prosperity of China. This is the lesson world needs to learn,” he added.

“In a globalised world, no country can keep itself aloof from what happens in other parts of the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, the interior minister, along with Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon held a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

During the meeting, both the sides expressed a need to further promote cooperation against the menace of corruption and cybercrime.

Projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will also be reviewed during the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal is on an official five-day visit to China.

Public security departments and global experts are attending the four-day International Criminal Police Organisation’s (Interpol) General Assembly, with the theme “Connecting Police for a Safer World”.

The conference will tackle many issues, including organised crime.

The Interpol’s current president is Meng Hongwei, Chinese vice minister for public security, who was elected in November 2016 at the organisation’s 85th General Assembly in Bali, Indonesia. He is the first Chinese official to hold the post.

Based in Lyon, France, Interpol is the second largest international organisation after the United Nations with 190 members. China joined Interpol in 1984.