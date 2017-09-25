N Korea minister accuses US of declaring war

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho has accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on North Korea.

Ri Yong-ho told reporters in New York that North Korea reserved the right to shoot down US bombers. This applied even when they were not in the North Korean airspace, the minister added. The world “should clearly remember” it was the US that first declared war, Ri said.

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly last week, Trump threatened to “destroy” North Korea and repeated his warning that said the US was “ready, willing and able” to take military action.

“The US has great strength and patience,” Trump said. But he added: “If it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea .”

The two sides have been engaged in an increasingly angry war of words.