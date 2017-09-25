Addressing the World at UNGA

A wake-up call for all?

It's astonishing to see even the designers making their remarks about the Premier's dress code. For a person holding an office of such paramount esteem, more than clothing it is the stature, the intellect, the wisdom, and the confidence that one carries with him/herself that matters. Let us shift our focus from judging our leader by his mere appearance to the words he speaks and stands for.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s address at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is his first after being sworn in as the Chief Executive of Pakistan. The speech comes as a much needed breath of fresh air to Pakistan as it was aggressive, yet rational, and raised many critical issues, and challenges being faced not only by Pakistan and its neighbouring countries, but the World at large. The PM’s speech highlighted the World issues in a much needed broader perspective, and called on the League of Nations to act in accordance with the UN charters and declarations.

Prime Minister Abbasi’s speech took off by highlighting global security challenges, including the renewed East-West tensions capable of engulfing a new cold war in Europe, possible friction among regional Asian powers to establish their hegemony, the ever-disturbed Middle-East region this time with war torn Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine, Indian brutal oppression and suppression in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley, the recent wave of Rohingya massacre in Myanmar, and above all, and the eroding role of the UN in resolving the aforementioned crisis. The PM stressed the more than ever need of an active and aggressive United Nations, and the significance of its parameters, processes and platforms for global cooperation in reaching meaningful resolutions of the global and regional challenges pertaining to peace, security, and development.

The Prime Minister also raised the monstrous menace of terrorism and extremism, perhaps the biggest security challenge globally, and drew attention of World Nations towards Pakistan’s role as a front line state in the global war on terror. He stressed the need for World nations to understand the root causes of terrorism and extremism. Pakistan’s desire and efforts for a peaceful Afghanistan was also talked about by the PM urging the World Powers to contribute to establishing sustainable peace in Afghanistan putting an end to decades of war.

The PM, through the forum of UNGA, shared the 70 years independence journey of Pakistan along with its positively active role to support and strengthen UN objectives and missions for establishing peace, security and development in the World, despite being faced-off with massive challenges at home.

Indian aggression, atrocities, and its hegemonic designs threatening regional security and stability were also exposed by Mr Abbasi in his address, defending Pakistan’s right to maintain minimum credible deterrence. The PM called on the UN and the World community to contain India aggression, and force India to stop human rights violations in the IHK.

Climatic change, and growth and developmental goals also made place in list of global challenges highlighted by the PM.

It’s the UN’s turn to do more now…

The global issues and challenges highlighted by the PM at UNGA are a bitter reminder to the UN and the World powers to play a more proactive role in reaching meaningful resolutions. For the PM to say that the UN Charter Principles have progressively eroded in the new millennium is nothing less than an eye-opener for the UN and its bodies. Inaction at the UN’s part on influencing the World Powers to comply with the Charter has resulted in a lack of faith prevailing particularly among the developing and the under developed countries in the institution which unless acted upon appropriately can lead to a complete distrust in future.

The challenges are immense and call for greater UN attention, and urgency to act upon in order to establish and maintain peaceful order in different parts of the World.

Perhaps, it is the UN and the World Powers that need to Do-More now.

Meeting with the Counter-Parts

During his visit to the UN, Prime Minister Abbasi engaged in meet ups with different counter parts to discuss areas of bilateral interest. The PM met with the US Vice President Mike Pence, whereby he conveyed Pakistan’s stance on President Trump’s new roadmap for South Asia, and stressed the need for mutual collaboration between key stakeholders as mandatory to bring the war in Afghanistan to a meaningful conclusion.

The PM also met with other World leaders at UNGA including the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the President of Srilanka Mr Maithripala Sirisena, and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed areas of mutual interest and cooperation. He also met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The Co-Chairman of Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation Mr Bill Gates also called on the Prime Minister in New York. The PM also interacted with the Pak-US Business Council, and addressed the Council on Foreign Relations.

The fuss over the dress code … seriously?

Following his address at the UNGA, is the much talked about dress code carried by the Prime Minister during his visit to the UN. Many have criticised the PM on adopting semi-formal attire during his visit to a highly formal gathering of World leaders. It’s astonishing to see even the designers making their remarks about the Premier’s dress code.

While a dress code may tell a lot about an individual, at a stage as grand as the UNGA, and for a person holding an office of such paramount esteem, more than clothing it is the stature, the intellect, the wisdom, and the confidence that one carries with him/herself that matters. For a well-dressed man like President Trump, following his speech there is little respect whatsoever.

Following a particular dress code may be important, but not mandatory, and is a personal choice for everyone including World leaders. Not adhering to a particular one is not an issue big enough to provoke criticism. As a nation, we must set our priorities right. Let us shift our focus from judging our leader by his mere appearance to the words he speaks and stands for.