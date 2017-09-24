Next prime minister: Shehbaz’s name on cards

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif might become the next prime minister of Pakistan, according to the reports coming from London where an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took place on Saturday.
It was also reported that Kulsoom Nawaz won’t be coming back to the country for six months at least due to her health condition while the ex-PM will stay in London for three to four months as well.
How could an under investigation suspect be ever in this position? May be Allah in His Mysterious way is entangling this criminal who ordered murder of Pakistani citizens in Modal Town Lahore, Punjab.
Historically, murderers and dacoits had been holding the highest office in Pakistan, then What if Shehbaz do so.