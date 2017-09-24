Next prime minister: Shehbaz’s name on cards

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif might become the next prime minister of Pakistan, according to the reports coming from London where an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, with ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took place on Saturday.

It was also reported that Kulsoom Nawaz won’t be coming back to the country for six months at least due to her health condition while the ex-PM will stay in London for three to four months as well.