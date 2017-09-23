Pakistan announces Test squad for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE: The Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka has been announced.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who put to rest fitness concerns after he nailed the fitness tests on Saturday, has been selected in the squad, along with Azhar Ali, who has been struggling with a troubled knee but has been cleared to play after injections.

Chief selector Inzamamul Haq, addressing a press conference, announced the names of the 16 players in the squad, which includes a combination of five fast bowlers and two specialist spinners.

About Yasir Shah, Inzamam said the spinner would prove to be ideal in UAE conditions.

“Yasir Shah has been our best bowler over the recent years,” he said.

The chief selector said he wants to give maximum opportunity to youngsters to showcase their talent in the series.

Young spinner Shadab Khan and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have been omitted from the squad. Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad also failed to impress selectors with his performance in first-class cricket last season.

In the middle-order batting lineup, Haris Sohail and Usman Salahuddin are included in the list to fill the gap left by the retirement of experienced duo of Younis Khan and Misbahul Haq.

Squad: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Abbas, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza and Wahab Riaz.