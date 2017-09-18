200,000 laptops to be distributed under PM’s laptop scheme

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) would distribute around 200,000 laptops this year among the students of public sector universities and degree awarding institutions of the country.

The distribution will be made under Phase-IV and V of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, official sources in the HEC told APP on Monday.

The scheme was started in 2013-14 under which the government had to distribute 100,000 laptops per year but this year it will be distributing 200,000 laptops under the scheme, they added.

They said that HEC has already announced September 30 as the last date for submission of applications for laptops. Earlier, around 300,000 laptops had been distributed under the scheme during the period of three years 2014-2017.

“The scheme aims to provide basis for youth training and development, as well as experimental learning through this programme”, sources added.