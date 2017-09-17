Rescue 1122 DG orders DEOs to ensure SOPs implementation

LAHORE: Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure proper implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), and quality service indicators, to maintain standards and quality assurance in the province.

He said that it was very easy to assess the working of DEOs by just entering into his district and looking at the staff turnout, state of cleanliness and maintenance of the emergency vehicles. When the same resources had been provided to all districts, then the only difference remains that of the DEO managing the district, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing all DEOs in a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters.

The DG congratulated all the DEOs on finalisation of service regulations of the rescue service. He appreciated district Faisalabad for operationalising over 40 ambulances and establishing a good workshop from within their resources to ensure timely repair and maintenance of emergency vehicles essential for smooth running of ambulances.

He also appreciated the performance of district Sialkot for self-repairing of aerial platform, district Rahim Yar Khan for taking new initiatives and district Chiniot for the way the management of the district mobilised the community for improving response to disaster preparedness, response and prevention and establishing the Community Emergency Response Teams at union council level.

The meeting was attended by all DEOs, provincial monitoring officer, Planning and Development Deputy Director Faheem Qureshi, HR Deputy Director (DD) Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Headquarters DD Dr Muhammad Azam, Finance DD Ejaz Virk, Ops DD Ayaz Aslam and Law and Administration Wing Head Ali Hassan and other officers.