Citizens irked by NADRA’s ‘poor services’, staff’s rude behaviour

By Bilal Kanjal

ISLAMABAD: The ‘serving corporate’ process and bad services of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials have disappointed the citizens and frustrated them as they face difficulties in getting their identification documents, Pakistan Today has observed.

The NADRA officials’ rude behaviour and uncivilised language also adds to the people’s anxieties, especially in backward areas. One can openly witness how the people, both male and female, are humiliated upon visiting the NADRA centres.

During a visit to different NADRA offices in the big cities and backward areas, a large number of people presented bundles of complaints against the ‘serving corporate’ process and NADRA’s bad services.

Hassan Ali, a resident of Layyah, who was there to change his age status, said that there were different methods for age alteration in identification documents like ‘age assessment process through medical board or by using educational documents. But if we struck off in one method, NADRA officials don’t give us an alternative solution. He further alleged that for uneducated people, the corporate process becomes too complex.

Shahid Khan, a Rawalpindi resident, said that the NADRA officials wanted us to get the form attested from at least a Grade 17 officer in case for renewal of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC). “We are unable to understand that why we still need to do this in an era where all the information is available online.”

In case of B-form or CNIC modification – if you want to change your nation character information – serving officials don’t provide a straightforward direction which wastes a lot of time. Similarly, the procedure set by NADRA for CNIC reprint if a card has lost, stolen, harmed or demolished and CNIC renewal if card gets terminated seems to be the toughest task in the lives of the common people.

In order to track the application to figure out the status of CNIC also goes hurling to the common people. Shahid Masood, a Rawalpindi resident, said that he went to NADRA centre in Rawalpindi and requested them for a smart card. They asked me for any blood relation relative, like brothers, sisters or parents.

“But as he belonged to Sindh, it was impossible for him to bring a family member for verification. After some time, the NADRA facilitated another person with the same case. “It meant that special policies of NADRA are for the special people only,” he alleged.

Malik Manzoor, a senior citizen residing in Islamabad, said that his age was above sixty and his ID card expired. “Officials of Nadra ordered me to stay at home without extension of date or correction of ID status. But I refused as I would be unable to do any official work without my ID. So what should I do in this regard,” said Manzoor, looking helpless.

Talking to Pakistan Today, NADRA high officials said that there was a need to improve the behaviour and attitude of the staff in different branches, especially in backward areas and for that, they would conduct training sessions and seminars. “If somewhere, someone feels that the staff seemed reluctant to facilitate the people, he/she can inbox us his/her complaint ‘we will take strict action against them,’” an official said.