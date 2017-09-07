PTI working hard to prepare ‘revolutionary’ manifesto for people: Naeemul Haq

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haq, while addressing a public meeting in Southall, London, held in his honour by party workers, has said that the key issue of the public in Pakistan is poverty, and the party is soon going to launch a revolutionary manifesto.

The PTI leader said that country was undergoing a crisis of social, economic and political issues, leading the people to an unrest, adding that time has come for people of Pakistan to think about getting rid of the current government.

“PTI is working hard to prepare a revolutionary manifesto in the country for the betterment of commoners, and it will bear practical solution of the crises of the country,” he mentioned.

Shifting his focus to Karachi, the outspoken politician said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had been ruling Karachi for the last 30 years, but they have completely ruined the city.

He also criticised the acquittal of Asif Ali Zardari by the National Accountability Bureau NAB, saying that double standards continue to prevail in Pakistan.

The PTI leader said the political situation has been changing ever since the verdict of the apex court that disqualified the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The thoughts of Pakistani people have also changed, so we are optimistic that PTI will win the by-election in NA 120,” he said.

On the issue of overseas voters, the PTI leader said that the party was trying hard to get overseas right of vote but “we are constrained by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is not prepared yet.”

However, he added, “We are in the consultation with ECP and matter will be resolved soon.”

The ruling party is not in favour of such decision of public interest, he said.

PTI leader Sahibzada Jahangir also addressed the meeting.