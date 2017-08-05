Young doctors’ strike enters fifth day

LAHORE: The strike of Young Doctors Association (YDA) strike across Punjab continues, and doctors have refused to come into work for the fifth day, today.

Authorities took action against at least 39 doctors who refused to come into work, due to the ongoing strike. Male doctors were fired whereas the salaries of female doctors were deducted for the days they were not on duty.

Many scuffles between the protesting doctors and patient’s attendants are being reported due to the ongoing strike.

Emergency departments of government hospitals in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad are open but the OPD departments are suffering due to a severe lack of doctors to tend to patients.

The Young Doctors Association demands that the Punjab Health Secretary Najam Shah should be suspended and Central Induction Policy should be revoked. According to the association, the strike will continue unless these demands are met.

Discussions between the association and government officials regarding this matter have failed six times.