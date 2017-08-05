Pakistan Today
August 4, 2017
The Dependent issue 26
PM Abbasi suggests committee to probe Gulalai claims
Khaqan directs timely completion of road projects
Marriyum says no change in foreign, security policies
Daniyal says to serve PML-N with devotion, loyalty
Naeemul Haque Twitter account ‘hacked’
Khawaja Asif seeks record of salaries, perks of PTI MNAs during resignation period
Unabated Indian barbarism continues in IoK: FO
Banners welcoming Nawaz Sharif placed all across Lahore
Maryam’s exit from PM Office may further delay PMESRP
Ayesha Gulalai seeks govt security
Pakistan’s soil must not be used for terrorism, says US envoy
The Dependent issue 26
