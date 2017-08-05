Naeemul Haque Twitter account ‘hacked’

He tweeted nothing wrong with asking Gulalai for marriage

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Shafqat Mahmood tweeted on Friday that PTI leader Naeemul Haque’s account was hacked.

He said that Haque told him that he did not post those tweets as his account was hacked by someone.

Early Friday morning, Haque stated on Twitter that he discussed a marriage proposal with Gulalai, hours after she said that he had sent her lewd texts.

In a series of tweets, Haque said there was nothing wrong with discussing marriage proposals and it did not warrant an apology.

“Should I apologise for discussing marriage with Ayesha Gulalai? No I don’t think so. Nothing wrong with that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Soon, Haque sent out another tweet, saying there was no formal marriage proposal to Gulalai but “just a discussion”.

The other day on a TV show, Gulalai said that “Naeemul Haque also sent a text stating, ‘I am alone and want to marry'”.

She mentioned that the purpose of her earlier press conference was to caution women against the “culture” in PTI and to announce her leaving the party.