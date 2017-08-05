NAB corruption awareness campaign proves effective

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has engaged different organisations, civil society and other segments of society to aware people about ill effects of corruption under its special campaign across the country.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said this while chairing a meeting held here to review the latest progress on awareness and prevention campaign. He said that as per positive feedback received from various segments of society, the campaign had been effectively highlighted in print, electronic and social media.

Highlighting the measures adopted under the campaign, he said ATM machines of all scheduled banks now carry the “Say No to Corruption” message. Moreover, the bureau had organised a national seminar on World Anti-Corruption Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr where diplomats, civil society representatives, senior government officers and media participated.

NAB also organised a walk at Aiwan-Sadr which was led by the president in which people from all walks of life participated and joined hands with NAB in its awareness campaign. Moreover, NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst students of various universities and colleges.

In this regard, over 42,000Character Building Societies (CBS) were established at educational institutions across the country. Further, utility services such as SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric have joined hands with NAB to print the “Say No to Corruption” from their platform.

IESCO and other organizations have also started printing the NAB message on electricity bills and gas bills. NAB, Chaudhry said, had collaborated with the Islamabad Traffic Police. Chaudhry said NAB had signed MoU with China to oversee and ensure transparency in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.