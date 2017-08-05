Indian troops martyr three youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred another three Kashmiri youth in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Saturday.
The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation at Amargarh in Sopore.
The troops also damaged a residential house in the area and the operation was continuing till reports last came in.
Earlier, an Indian soldier and a policeman were injured in an attack in the same area.
Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have imposed restrictions and deployed a heavy contingent of Indian police and paramilitary personnel in Sopore and other areas of the district to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations over the killings.