Indian troops martyr three youth in occupied Kashmir

The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation at Amargarh in Sopore.

The troops also damaged a residential house in the area and the operation was continuing till reports last came in.

Earlier, an Indian soldier and a policeman were injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have imposed restrictions and deployed a heavy contingent of Indian police and paramilitary personnel in Sopore and other areas of the district to prevent people from staging anti-India demonstrations over the killings.