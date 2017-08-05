Daniyal says to serve PML-N with devotion, loyalty

Party lawmaker says he is not angry with his party, leadership

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Friday rebuffed the news circulating about his ‘differences’ with the party and said that he is not angry.

Talking to media persons, he said that he was a companion of Nawaz Sharif and would continue to serve him with all his devotion and loyalty. He also assured to do whatever his party leadership would ask him.

Earlier, it was reported that Daniyal was displeased with the party due to which he skipped oath taking ceremony of a 43-member new cabinet that included 27 federal and 16 state ministers. Daniyal was appointed as the state minister for Kashmir affairs by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

ONLINE ADDS: Daniyal was seeking to be appointed as the federal minister, however his selection as the state minister irked him owing to which he did not take the oath of his office.

Congratulating PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on taking his oath as the state minister for interior affairs, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio wished that Daniyal Aziz should also be given ministry of his choice. He said that the way Daniyal and Talal defended Sharif family in the Panama Papers case was unprecedented.