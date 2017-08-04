Youm-e-Shuhada police observed

KARACHI: The Youm-e-Shuhada Police Day was celebrated across the country on Friday to pay rich tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country.

Sindh home minister led a rally in this regard in Larkana and also met with the victim families of police martyrs. Other programmes across Sindh were also held in this connection.

In Karachi, a function in this connection was held in Shah Faisal Colony to pay tribute to the martyrs.

In this event, a large number of students, youth, political and social leaders paid rich tribute to those policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Shah Faisal Muhammad Arif Aalam Rao said: “Sacrifices of our martyrs will not go waste and the terrorists will fail in downing our morale. The martyrs’ mission will be continued in the future. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

At the end of the event, students paid tribute to the martyrs by performing tableau and singing national songs.